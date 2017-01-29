Opposition to President Trump's immigration orders protest at Lindbergh Field

Opposition to President Trump's immigration orders to protest again at Lindbergh Field

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — President Donald Trump responded Monday to protests at airports across the nation over the weekend — which included a demonstration of more than 2,000 people at Lindbergh Field.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators participated in peaceful protests in major airports across the country, including Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and others, after Donald Trump signed immigration orders Friday to place a 90-day ban on certain foreigners from entering the United States, preventing several from entering the country almost instantly.

The President defended his order Monday through a series of tweets on social media:

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Sunday's event at Lindbergh Field was organized by San Diego Democrats for Equality and billed as "The Resistance follow up" and "Muslim ban protest" and was scheduled to begin at 5 p.m., according to an email announcement to members and supporters.

Hundreds of protesters appeared at Lindbergh Field Saturday afternoon and stayed throughout the evening, carrying signs reading "No Muslim ban,'' "Protect immigrants,'' "Build a wall we will tear it down,'' "San Diegans (heart) our immigrants" and other messages.

That protest was organized by the Democratic Woman's Club of San Diego County, which put out an action alert on its Facebook page and other social media urging members to participate.

Trump's order, signed Friday, suspends all refugee entries for 120 days, indefinitely blocks all Syrian refugees, and bars entry for 90 days to all immigrants from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen.

The White House — faced with confusion in customs checkpoints and the nationwide airport protests — apparently backed off significantly Sunday.

White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus said on the NBC broadcast "Meet The Press'' that all green card holders would not be prevented from entering the United States.

"As far as green card holders, moving forward, it doesn't affect them,'' Priebus said.

The San Diego Chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union put out a message on social media Saturday saying "If you, or anyone you know, is being detained at SAN airport due to Muslim ban, please contact us directly. (619) 398-4485 #KnowYourRights #NoBanNoWall .''