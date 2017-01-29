Opposition to President Trump's immigration orders protest at Lindbergh Field

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
A single mother of three from Vista was "fighting for her life'' in a trauma center today following a San Onofre-area shark attack in which she lost much of her right leg and nearly drowned.More>>
The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.More>>
The bloodied body of an 18-year-old man was found Tuesday in a vacant lot near Buena Vista Lagoon.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a procedure that will lead to the appointment of an interim district attorney.More>>
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved a procedure that will lead to the appointment of an interim district attorney.More>>
Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.More>>
Monday was the third and final town hall meeting between the San Diego Unified School District Board members and educations, involving hundreds of teacher layoffs.More>>
Detectives investigating accusations by three women that a North County chiropractor groped them during treatments asked any other alleged victims Tuesday to come forward.More>>
Detectives investigating accusations by three women that a North County chiropractor groped them during treatments asked any other alleged victims Tuesday to come forward.More>>
A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it'' before being sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it'' before being sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>
Despite an erroneous sheriff's department report that he had been found, a 69-year-old Vista man suffering from Alzheimer's disease remained missing Tuesday, and investigators and the man's wife urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.More>>
Despite an erroneous sheriff's department report that he had been found, a 69-year-old Vista man suffering from Alzheimer's disease remained missing Tuesday, and investigators and the man's wife urged anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact authorities.More>>