Wind advisory in effect until Monday morning

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A wind advisory for San Diego County's mountains and along the coastal foothills was issued Sunday by the National Weather Service, and was expected to remain in effect until Monday morning.

East to northeast winds of 15 to 30 mph were forecast for the area, with isolated gusts of 40 to 50 mph, according to the NWS.

The strongest winds were expected during the day, then not as widespread and a little weaker tonight and into early Monday.

"The strong winds will make driving difficult for motorists on mainly north-south oriented highways stretches due to sudden gusty cross-winds at times,'' the NWS said. "Watch for broken tree limbs and other debris.''