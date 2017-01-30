Warm, spring-like conditions open week in San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
The persistent staffing problem in the San Diego Police Department is scheduled to be addressed Wednesday when the City Council begins a weeklong series of hearings to sift through Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
Prayer services and a vigil are scheduled Wednesday to remember a woman fatally wounded by a gunman who opened fire at his University City apartment complex, shooting a total of seven people before before being killed by police.More>>
Big waves and strong rip currents are expected to continue off the San Diego County coast throughout the day Wednesday and most of Thursday.More>>
A San Diego jazz band is hoping to have a record-breaking performance. Musician Leonard Patton and his band attempted to perform at 70 San Diego locations in just 24 hours.
KUSI's Brandi Williams followed them throughout the evening.More>>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain.More>>
A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia was found Wednesday after going missing during a morning walk in San Diego the day before.More>>
Detectives investigating accusations by three women that a North County chiropractor groped them during treatments asked any other alleged victims Tuesday to come forward.More>>
A young man who drove drunk and caused a collision that killed a 19-year-old motorist in Mira Mesa last summer tearfully told a judge Tuesday that drinking and driving was "not worth it'' before being sentenced to four years in state prison.More>>
A San Diego resident who led a double life as the boyfriend of a wealthy Texas man and the fiance of a woman carrying his child was convicted Tuesday of murdering the 51-year-old Texan in Rosarito, Mexico.More>>
