Warm, spring-like conditions open week in San Diego - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Warm, spring-like conditions open week in San Diego

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — In a shift from the frosty morning weather San Diego County experienced last week, Monday's forecast shows mostly warm, spring-like conditions for the area. 

Temperatures Monday were expected to be the warmest of the week, reaching 80 degrees in parts of the county, with mostly clear skies. Gusty winds were continuing to blow in parts of San Diego County early Monday, but forecasters said they should ease up mid-morning.

A National Weather Service wind advisory for the valleys and mountains will expire at 10 a.m. Winds of 15 to 30 miles per hour and gusts of 40 to 50 mph will be possible during the remainder of the advisory period.

Sudden wind gusts may cause problems for motorists, mainly on north-south oriented highways. The winds may also be strong enough to down tree limbs and blow debris into the roadway, according to the weather service.

The winds are expected to die down in the late morning hours. Dry and warm weather is expected through Tuesday, then slightly cooler conditions Wednesday will precede a low pressure trough, which could deliver precipitation to the region Thursday and Friday, forecasters said.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.