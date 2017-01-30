Spaniard Jon Rahm wins Farmers Insurance Open on 60-foot putt

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
A 19-year-old Escondido man, who's accused of killing an acquaintance during a alcohol-fueled fight, dumping the body in Valley Center and then referencing the crime on the social media app Snapchat, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in Vista.More>>
Over the last three months, more than 140 gang members and associates have faced federal charges due to a crackdown on violent street gangs in San Diego, authorities announced Wednesday.More>>
Over the last three months, more than 140 gang members and associates have faced federal charges due to a crackdown on violent street gangs in San Diego, authorities announced Wednesday.More>>
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared his powerful story Monday about his newborn son's health crisis and the scare it gave his family.More>>
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared his powerful story Monday about his newborn son's health crisis and the scare it gave his family.More>>
Facebook is reportedly hiring 3,000 additional employees to help review user content after several incidents where users posted live videos of murders or suicides.More>>
Facebook is reportedly hiring 3,000 additional employees to help review user content after several incidents where users posted live videos of murders or suicides.More>>
A sophisticated new email scam is rapidly spreading across the Internet. Email users are receiving invitations to Google Docs from people they know, making it harder to recognize the scam until it's too late.More>>
A sophisticated new email scam is rapidly spreading across the Internet. Email users are receiving invitations to Google Docs from people they know, making it harder to recognize the scam until it's too late.More>>
Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.More>>
Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.More>>
Lifeguards responded to reports of a juvenile gray whale trapped or tangled in kelp off the coast of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma Wednesday, a San Diego city spokesman said.More>>
Lifeguards responded to reports of a juvenile gray whale trapped or tangled in kelp off the coast of Sunset Cliffs in Point Loma Wednesday, a San Diego city spokesman said.More>>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain.More>>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain.More>>
A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia was found Wednesday after going missing during a morning walk in San Diego the day before.More>>
A 69-year-old woman who suffers from dementia was found Wednesday after going missing during a morning walk in San Diego the day before.More>>