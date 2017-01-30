Lifeguards rescue man clinging to U.S./Mexico border fence in Pa - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Lifeguards rescue man clinging to U.S./Mexico border fence in Pacific Ocean

IMPERIAL BEACH (KUSI) — A man was in the hospital Monday after lifeguards rescued him from the Pacific Ocean, where he hung for nearly an hour from a section of the U.S./Mexico border fence.

Border Patrol agents alerted San Diego Fire-Rescue lifeguards to three men who were struggling in the ocean currents in Border Field State Park around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue Lifeguard Lt. John Sandmeyer.

Two men were able to swim to land on their own but Silver Strand State Beach lifeguards had to rescue the third, who was clinging for nearly an hour to a section of the border fence that reaches into the Pacific Ocean, Sandmeyer said.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for mild hypothermia and minor abrasions suffered while clinging to the fence, Sandmeyer said. No other injuries were reported.

San Diego Fire-Rescue, Tijuana firefighters, lifeguards from San Diego, Silver Strand and Imperial Beach as well as a San Diego Fire-Rescue helicopter were called to assist in the rescue.

It is unclear why the men were in the Pacific Ocean near the U.S./Mexico border. 

