Family displaced when truck rams through Lemon Grove home

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — Three people were displaced from their Lemon Grove Monday after a suspect drunk driver crashed into through their wall. 

A truck lost control around 2 a.m. Monday and plowed into a power pole before crashing into the house on Colfax Drive, San Diego police said Monday. The driver and the residents were uninjured in the crash. 

The Red Cross offered assistance to the family that lived in the home.

