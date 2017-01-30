President Trump to announce justice pick Tuesday

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUSI) — President Donald Trump tweeted Monday he would announce his Supreme Court nominee the following evening.

On the short list are three Federal Appeals Court judges, Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. Also in consideration is Seventh Circuit Judge Diane Sykes.

The President originally said the announcement would come Thursday, but later tweeted the announcement would come Tuesday evening.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The appointee to the lifetime seat on the Supreme Court would replace Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, who died suddenly last February. President Trump announced during his campaign, his appointee would mirror the values of Justice Scalia.

The President and the United States Senate share the responsibility of appointing nominees.