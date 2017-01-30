Anthony's Fish Grotto to permanently close Embarcadero location - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Anthony's Fish Grotto to permanently close Embarcadero location

Posted: Updated:
By Brandi Williams
Anthony's Fish Grotto to permanently close Embarcadero location Anthony's Fish Grotto to permanently close Embarcadero location

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — After more than 70 years of serving chowder and fish & chips to locals and tourists who enjoyed expansive views of San Diego Bay, Anthony's Fish Grotto on the downtown waterfront is scheduled to close for good Tuesday night.

The Port of San Diego, as part of an effort to remake the Embarcadero, chose to not renew the restaurant's lease, which expires Tuesday.

Catherine "Mama'' Ghio opened the original Anthony's as a 16-seat diner at the old downtown ferry landing in 1946. The restaurant moved to its current location on North Harbor Drive in 1965.

"Mama'' Ghio's clam chowder, considered a house specialty, was being sold for $2.50 to observe the eatery's final days.

The La Mesa location on Murray Drive near Severin Drive will continue operating.

As for the waterfront site, the port's Board of Commissioners awarded the lease to The Brigantine Inc., which plans to invest around $13 million to renovate the property and open four eateries — a Brigantine restaurant; a Miguel's Cocina, a Mexican food chain also owned by Brigantine; Ketch Grill & Taps, a casual walk-up, dine-in and take-out grill that offers local craft beers and spirits; and Portside Gelato & Coffee, to feature coffee and espresso from San Diego roaster Cafe Moto.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.