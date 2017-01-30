City Council unanimously approves regulations for recreational marijuana operations in San Diego

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
The persistent staffing problem in the San Diego Police Department is scheduled to be addressed Wednesday when the City Council begins a weeklong series of hearings to sift through Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
Over the last three months, more than 140 gang members and associates have faced federal charges due to a crackdown on violent street gangs in San Diego, authorities announced Wednesday.More>>
The local charity group, The San Diego Nice Guys, are holding their annual auction this Saturday.More>>
Talk show host Jimmy Kimmel shared his powerful story Monday about his newborn son's health crisis and the scare it gave his family.More>>
La Jolla Playhouse is pleased to announce that the world-premiere, Playhouse-born productions of Come From Away, featuring book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff and direction by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, and Indecent, by Paula Vogel, have both received multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Obie and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their subsequent Broadway and/or Off-Broadway productions this season.More>>
National City police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to vandalism at the War Memorial at Kimball Park.More>>
Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.More>>
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 struck Wednesday near Palomar Mountain.More>>
