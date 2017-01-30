Campus community at UCSD protests new travel ban for immigrants and refugees

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hundreds of UC San Diego students marched across campus Monday to denounce President Donald Trump's executive order barring visitors from seven predominantly Muslim countries.

The demonstration came a day after a couple of thousand protesters jammed Terminal 2 at Lindbergh Field to oppose the travel ban.

The UCSD students carried signs and chanted "Move, Trump, get out the way'' and "No hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here.'' They also expressed opposition against Trump's plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

At the heart of the matter was Trump's Executive Order banning indefinitely all refugees from Syria entering the United States. The order blocked all refugee admissions for 120 days, and also stopped all refugee and non-refugee entries from Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen and Syria for 90 days.

The national office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations filed a federal lawsuit in Virginia on Monday challenging the constitutionality of Trump's order, which the White House defends as a step in preventing potential terrorists from entering the country. A lawsuit was also filed by the state of Washington.

The San Diego CAIR chapter planned a news conference for Tuesday to discuss the president's action.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection did not respond to an inquiry into the number of people detained or prevented from entering the country in San Diego County.

However, officials with the local chapter of the American Civil Liberties Union said they were trying to confirm a report that someone was stopped at an area border crossing. It did not appear that any travelers were detained for additional screening at Lindbergh Field, according to the ACLU.

Bishop Robert McElroy, head of the Roman Catholic Diocese of San Diego, issued a statement this afternoon critical of a controversial executive order signed by President Trump restricting the flow of travelers and refugees into the United States, as well as creating a new religious test for entry.

"For the Catholic community, the Gospel mandate to 'welcome the stranger' is a searing responsibility, not only in our personal lives, but also in guiding our efforts to create a just society in a world filled with suffering and turmoil. For this reason, the historic identity of the United States as a safe haven for refugees fleeing war and persecution is for American Catholics both a source of justifiable pride and an unswerving religious commitment, even as we recognize that at shameful moments in our national history prejudice, fear and ignorance have led our country to abandon that identity. This week is just such a shameful moment of abandonment for the United States. The executive order signed by President Trump on Friday professes to be a necessary step in securing the safety of Americans. But the design of the order--and its chaotic implementation--unmask the reality that this Presidential order arose not from a careful effort to balance the needs of security with our commitment to welcome refugees amidst the greatest refugee crisis since World War II. Rather, this executive order is the introduction into law of campaign sloganeering rooted in xenophobia and religious prejudice. Its devastating consequences are already apparent for those suffering most in our world, for our standing among nations, and for the imperative of rebuilding unity within our country rather than tearing us further apart. This week the Statue of Liberty lowered its torch in a presidential action which repudiates our national heritage and ignores the reality that Our Lord and the Holy Family were themselves Middle Eastern refugees fleeing government oppression. We cannot and will not stand silent."

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer told reporters that despite all the uproar, only about 100 travelers out of about 320,000 visitors were stopped nationwide.

"It's a shame that people were inconvenienced, obviously, but at the end of the day we're talking about a couple of hours,'' Spicer said.

"I'm sorry that some folks may have had to await a little while, but I think the president would much rather know that he's not placing a call to someone who was killed because someone was let in this country to commit a terrorist act.''

He added, "Coming into the this country is still a privilege. We're the greatest country on Earth. Being able to come to America is a privilege, not a right.

And it is our duty and it's the president's goal to make sure that everybody who comes into this country — to the best of our ability — is here because they want to enjoy this country and come in peacefully.''

In Sacramento, state legislators debated a resolution opposing Trump's order.