Man accused in fatal Campo DUI crash pleads not guilty to murder, other charges

EL CAJON (KUSI) — A man accused of driving drunk and crashing his car into a tree in Campo, killing his two passengers, pleaded not guilty Monday to murder and other charges.

Ryan Gary Renz, 24, was behind the wheel of a 2014 Volkswagen Jetta that slammed into a large oak tree alongside southbound Buckman Springs Road near Lake Morena Drive and rolled about 7 p.m. last Wednesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. The back seat passenger was ejected and another man was trapped inside the sedan.

Johnny Ray Meyer Jr., 23, and Dillon Cody Wiltfong, 26, both of Campo, died at the scene from "multiple blunt force trauma,'' according to the county Medical Examiner's Office.

The CHP alleged Renz had been speeding and veered off the curving roadway "due to his level of intoxication.''

Renz — who suffered minor injuries — faces 30 years to life in state prison if convicted of two counts each of murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated, DUI with great bodily injury and driving on a suspended license.

The defendant — who's being held on $3 million bail — will be back in court Feb. 8 for a readiness conference and Feb. 14 for a preliminary hearing.