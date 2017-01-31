Man accused in DUI-related serious injury crash in Escondido beh - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man accused in DUI-related serious injury crash in Escondido behind bars

Man accused in DUI-related serious injury crash in Escondido behind bars Man accused in DUI-related serious injury crash in Escondido behind bars

VISTA (KUSI) — A 21-year-old man was behind bars Monday on suspicion of being drunk when he got into a car crash in Escondido that seriously injured two passengers in his vehicle, authorities reported.

Gerardo Barcenas Morales of Vista was driving to the south on Centre City Parkway when his 2016 Ford Focus crashed into a Kia Sorrento at Country Club Lane shortly before 1:30 a.m. Friday, according to police.

"There was evidence at the scene that (Morales) had been drinking alcohol,'' Officer Kyle Beierly said

One of Morales' passengers suffered head trauma and a serious injury to her heart in the wreck, and the other sustained a punctured lung and an injury to her spine. They remained hospitalized in stable condition Monday afternoon.

The other motorist was not seriously injured, Beierly said.

Morales was treated at a hospital for minor injuries and was booked Saturday into county jail in Vista on suspicion of DUI resulting in bodily injury.

He was being held on $100,000 bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

