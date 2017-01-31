New developments in firestorm over President Trump's travel restrictions

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — While things may be quieter in San Diego, there is no letup in the firestorm over President Trump's executive order on refugees or travelers from seven countries.

The Trump Administration acted swiftly in firing acting Attorney General Sully Yates after she told the Justice Department lawyers not to defend President Trump's travel ban.

Her decision effectively grounds the executive order for the next few days, until the next Attorney General, Jeff Sessions, is sworn in.

Congressional Democrats gathered outside the Supreme Court to protest the president's controversial executive order. California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi invoked the words from the Statue of Liberty.

"Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free. You know the rest. It's a statement of values of our country. It's a recognition that the strength of our country is in our diversity. That the revitalization, constantly, of America comes from our immigrant population," she said.

The policy prevents citizens from seven Muslim countries from entering the U.S. for 90 days.

It also forbids entry by all refugees for 120 days and those coming from Syria are banned indefinitely. Those nations were identified as "countries of concern" under the Obama Administration.

Over the weekend, it prompted protests in the streets and elicited this emotional response from the Senate Minority Leader.

"This executive order was mean spiritied and un-American," said Chuck Schumer.

President Trump responded by saying, "I noticed Chuck Schumer yesterday with fake tears. I'm gonna ask him who is his acting coach because I know him very well, I don't see him as a crier.

And White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer responded to criticism that the executive order was a surprise to government agencies.

"If we announced this a lot earlier it would have given people plenty of time to flood into the country who planned to do us harm. That's not a sound strategy. The people that needed to be kept in the loop were kept in the loop. The people that needed to be briefed were," Spicer said.

But republican Senators John McCain and Lindsey Graham warned the travel ban could alienate Muslim allies saying, "Ultimately, we fear this executive order will become a self-inflicted wound in the fight against terrorm."

Trump swipted back on Twitter, calling them "weak on immigration" and saying they're "always looking to start World War III."

"I'm not trying to start a war, I'm trying to win the war we're in and you're not going to win the war by lumping everybody into a big pot," President Trump said.

New acting Attorney General, Dana Boente, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Virginia, was sworn in privately Monday night.

He is ordering the Justice Department to do its sworn duty and defend President Trump's executive order. He'll serve until the Senate confirms Senator Jeff Sessions as Attorney General.