BEST JOBS OF 2017

Cheer up - If you are looking for a job in 2017, the job market is looking solid, especially for workers in industries such as health care and business.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, unemployment in San Diego has dipped to 4.2 percent, recently reaching its lowest level since 2007. Overall job growth is expected to increase generating nearly 10 million new jobs by 2024.

Choosing an occupation is personal of course. There is no ideal way to determine the best job overall. U.S. News' 2017 Best Jobs highlight the professions with great growth potential, better work-life balance, high wages and low unemployment. So, what jobs are the stars on this generally bright employment horizon?

Health Care. Of this year's best jobs, about half fall in Health Care and Health Care Support. Long-term growth in these fields is driven by an aging baby boomer population, which we spoke about last week, along with an increased demand for medical services.

And while many health jobs require advanced medical training, a large group of them do not. Health Care Support jobs, continue to be in high demand & may provide more flexibility in your life work balance, and require less training. I often look for someone to fill positions in the support aspect.

Home Health Aide - which supports patients by providing housekeeping and laundry services; shopping for food and other household requirements; preparing and serving meals and snacks; running errands.

which supports patients by providing housekeeping and laundry services; shopping for food and other household requirements; preparing and serving meals and snacks; running errands. Medical Secretary - manages the daily ebb and flow of patients through a doctor's office. Whether they greet you upon arrival or work behind the scenes, ensuring shot records are in order, scanning insurance cards and collecting copayments, these professionals manage a fast-paced and often hectic environment.

manages the daily ebb and flow of patients through a doctor's office. Whether they greet you upon arrival or work behind the scenes, ensuring shot records are in order, scanning insurance cards and collecting copayments, these professionals manage a fast-paced and often hectic environment. Pharmaceutical Sales reps - If you love sales, becoming a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative might be for you. You are responsible for providing prescription drug information, giving samples to physicians, and monitoring prescriptions written by doctors throughout their territory.

If you love sales, becoming a Pharmaceutical Sales Representative might be for you. You are responsible for providing prescription drug information, giving samples to physicians, and monitoring prescriptions written by doctors throughout their territory. Optician - If you wear glasses or contact lenses, then you're probably used to visiting an optician on a regular basis. They fit people with eyewear and help people select the right type for their lifestyle. You typically work in stores that sell eyewear, in private practice, or sometimes inside medical practices that offer other types of optometry services. Their job has a style component, too, since patients also want their glasses to look good.

If you wear glasses or contact lenses, then you're probably used to visiting an optician on a regular basis. They fit people with eyewear and help people select the right type for their lifestyle. You typically work in stores that sell eyewear, in private practice, or sometimes inside medical practices that offer other types of optometry services. Their job has a style component, too, since patients also want their glasses to look good. Medical Assistant - Medical Assistants work in Doctors’ offices pitching in with clerical work and basic medical tasks.

Business. Nearly one-fifth of the top jobs land in Business this year. With a bright future, a few of those jobs include:

Finance - such as Accounting or Book Keeping. In addition, these jobs may provide you with an opportunity to open your own business and work within a more flexible schedule. That is unless it’s tax time!

such as Accounting or Book Keeping. In addition, these jobs may provide you with an opportunity to open your own business and work within a more flexible schedule. That is unless it’s tax time! Legal Administrative - a legal secretary typically assists lawyers and help by preparing and filing legal documents, such as appeals or motions.

Technology. Expect long-term growth in Technology.

Technology Security Analysts - these positions will continue to rise in 2017. This career focus will be in high demand, as more and more breaches continue to take place. New technology is being implemented every day for security and you could be a part of it.

these positions will continue to rise in 2017. This career focus will be in high demand, as more and more breaches continue to take place. New technology is being implemented every day for security and you could be a part of it. Computer Systems Analyst - this career leverages both knowledge of information technology and business to design better computer systems and processes for their clients.

- this career leverages both knowledge of information technology and business to design better computer systems and processes for their clients. Web Developer - this job requires a knowledge of software programs, web applications and programming languages such as the aforementioned HTML and CSS, as well as a solid understanding of design principles. Work environments for web developers vary from large corporations or governments to small businesses. Again, this career can provide that flexible schedule that you can work from home.

Tourism. As the economy comes back to life, the travel, tourism and hospitality industries stand to benefit from increased business. Working in a hotel or resort, on a cruise ship, in an adventure sports center, or as a tour guide leading activities and historical trips, as a travel guide writer or a driver or flight attendant. The positions are endless. Here in San Diego, some of the jobs in the hospitality and tourism industry might include:

Hotel, Restaurant and Retail - Although many of the jobs initially are entry level these industries have the highest promotion rate of almost any industry. You may hire in as a food server with the goal of assistant manager within a year.

- Although many of the jobs initially are entry level these industries have the highest promotion rate of almost any industry. You may hire in as a food server with the goal of assistant manager within a year. Business Travel Sales Manager - Travel sales managers generally work for hotels and market to companies which require business travel for their employees. These managers generally market towards companies through oral presentations and written communication, and should have strong knowledge of market trends, what their hotel provides, and what benefits it provides which other chains do not. Strong customer service skills are also important to succeed in this position.

Travel sales managers generally work for hotels and market to companies which require business travel for their employees. These managers generally market towards companies through oral presentations and written communication, and should have strong knowledge of market trends, what their hotel provides, and what benefits it provides which other chains do not. Strong customer service skills are also important to succeed in this position. Tourist Guide - A person who guides visitors in the language of their choice and interprets the cultural and natural heritage of an area which person normally possesses an area-specific qualification usually issued and/or recognized by the appropriate authority.

- A person who guides visitors in the language of their choice and interprets the cultural and natural heritage of an area which person normally possesses an area-specific qualification usually issued and/or recognized by the appropriate authority. Travel Writer - At its most basic, travel writers do only two things: They travel and they write. Writing reviews about each destination is how the job of a travel writer is described in a nutshell, it isn't actually as easy as it sounds. A genuine love for traveling encompasses a lot of things, too, and unless you can work directly for a print publication, your job might be freelance, and the bills may be on you!

Again, a few of these careers may require a little additional education, but will be worth the time and effort for your long-term goals. And if you are looking for a position in any of these fields, make sure you check out www.manpowersandiego.com for up to date job availability.