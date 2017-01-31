Pleasant conditions for San Diego before cold front moves in

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More>>
A Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More>>
Officers will gather at San Diego Police Headquarters in the East Village Thursday to remember the comrades who have lost their lives in the line of duty.More>>
Officers will gather at San Diego Police Headquarters in the East Village Thursday to remember the comrades who have lost their lives in the line of duty.More>>
Big waves and strong rip currents will persist off the San Diego County coast for what is expected to be a mostly clear and sunny day.More>>
Big waves and strong rip currents will persist off the San Diego County coast for what is expected to be a mostly clear and sunny day.More>>
The persistent staffing problem in the San Diego Police Department is scheduled to be addressed Wednesday when the City Council begins a weeklong series of hearings to sift through Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
The persistent staffing problem in the San Diego Police Department is scheduled to be addressed Wednesday when the City Council begins a weeklong series of hearings to sift through Mayor Kevin Faulconer's proposed $3.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that begins July 1.More>>
An ex-con who fled after his vehicle struck a man retrieving an umbrella from his parked car on a stormy day in Paradise Hills is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
An ex-con who fled after his vehicle struck a man retrieving an umbrella from his parked car on a stormy day in Paradise Hills is scheduled to be sentenced Thursday at the downtown courthouse.More>>
La Jolla Playhouse is pleased to announce that the world-premiere, Playhouse-born productions of Come From Away, featuring book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff and direction by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, and Indecent, by Paula Vogel, have both received multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Obie and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their subsequent Broadway and/or Off-Broadway productions this season.More>>
La Jolla Playhouse is pleased to announce that the world-premiere, Playhouse-born productions of Come From Away, featuring book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff and direction by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, and Indecent, by Paula Vogel, have both received multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Obie and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their subsequent Broadway and/or Off-Broadway productions this season.More>>
National City police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to vandalism at the War Memorial at Kimball Park.More>>
National City police arrested a 24-year-old man in connection to vandalism at the War Memorial at Kimball Park.More>>
Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.More>>
Three immigration checks during a 12-hour period in San Diego County netted more than $350,000 in methamphetamine, heroin, and marijuana Tuesday.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.More>>
A 20-year-old woman who left the scene after hitting a teenage boy on a Tierrasanta roadway pleaded guilty Wednesday to a felony charge of hit-and-run causing death.More>>