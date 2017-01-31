Pleasant conditions for San Diego before cold front moves in - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Pleasant conditions for San Diego before cold front moves in

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — High temperatures in San Diego County are expected to gradually lower starting Tuesday ahead of a cold front that may deliver light precipitation later this week.

High temperatures Tuesday are expected to be 56 degrees on Mt. Laguna; 62 degrees in Julian; 64 degrees on Palomar Mountain; 72 degrees in Oceanside; 73 degrees in Alpine and Ramona; 75 degrees in Borrego Springs; 76 degrees in the Miramar area; and 78 degrees in Escondido, according to the National Weather Service.

In San Diego, a high of 72 degrees Tuesday will drop to 66 degrees on Wednesday and to 63 degrees this weekend, according to the NWS.

"A slight cooling trend will begin today as onshore flow returns and the ridge of high pressure weakens," according to the weather service.

"Expect scattered high clouds through Thursday with a slight chance of light showers Thursday night into Friday."

A weakening cold front is expected to bring the possibility of precipitation to locales over and west of the mountains Thursday night and Friday, although forecasters are anticipating accumulations of only a couple hundredths of an inch.

