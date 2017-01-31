Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving in Mira - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man dies after suffering medical emergency while driving in Mira Mesa

Posted:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A man driving a car in Mira Mesa late Monday suffered a medical condition while driving and later died, police said Tuesday.

The man was driving a silver sedan in a residential neighborhood of Mira Mesa just after 9 p.m. Monday when he apparently suffered some sort of medical emergency and crashed into several parked cars, according to police.

Police arrived to the scene and found the driver unresponsive, police said. He was transported to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The man’s name has not been released, pending family notification.

No other injuries were reported. 

