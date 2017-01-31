Residents without water after Mount Helix main break - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Residents without water after Mount Helix main break

LA MESA (KUSI) — Residents in the Mount Helix area were without water early Tuesday while city crews worked to clean up the mess left behind by an overnight water main break.

Crews were alerted to the water main break near San Juan Street and North Granada Avenue in the San Diego neighborhood around 11 p.m. Monday. Water was shut off less than an hour after crews arrived.

 Law enforcement was forced to close the streets to traffic while crews worked to clean up the mess. Streets continued to be closed at 11 a.m. Tuesday. It was unclear when they would reopen.

Water was also reported to be flowing down Campo Road, although the road was not closed to traffic. 

KUSI News

Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151
Business offices: 858-571-5151

