Craft & Commerce in Little Italy robbed

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A popular Little Italy-area bar was robbed early Tuesday by someone pretending to have a gun.

The suspect approached a bartender at Craft & Commerce at West Beech Street and Kettner Boulevard and demanded cash around 12:15 a.m. but was sent to a second bartender closer to the cash register, San Diego police Officer John Buttle said. He demanded money from the second bartender and fled after being given an undisclosed amount, Buttle said.

Police described the robber as thin white man in his late 20s wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants. He was last seen walking south on India Street.