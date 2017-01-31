Girl Scout Troop loses cookies in Chula Vista house fire

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
This week, the Del mar city council re-affirmed it's decision to continue a moratorium on short-term vacation rentals.More>>
A Republican health care bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act narrowly passed the U.S. House of Representatives Thursday.More>>
San Diego's congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday as the Republican plan to repeal former President Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act narrowly passed the House of Representatives.More>>
San Diego County's law enforcement community came together Wednesday to honor its fallen comrades.More>>
The woman killed in the mass shooting in University City was remembered Wednesday at three area events.More>>
An ex-con who fled after his vehicle struck and killed a man retrieving an umbrella from a parked car in Paradise Hills was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison.More>>
An allegedly illegal Logan Heights marijuana dispensary was out of business Thursday following a raid by narcotics-enforcement officers, authorities said.More>>
The city of Oceanside announced Thursday a series of five meetings to take public input on drawing boundaries for moving the City Council to district elections.More>>
Military and civilian firefighters will conduct their annual Wildland Fire Fighting Exercise today at Lake O'Neill on Camp Pendleton to prepare for the upcoming fire season, which starts next month.More>>
La Jolla Playhouse is pleased to announce that the world-premiere, Playhouse-born productions of Come From Away, featuring book, music and lyrics by David Hein and Irene Sankoff and direction by Playhouse Artistic Director Christopher Ashley, and Indecent, by Paula Vogel, have both received multiple Tony, Drama Desk, Drama League, Outer Critics Circle, Obie and Lucille Lortel Award nominations for their subsequent Broadway and/or Off-Broadway productions this season.More>>
