Jewish center in La Jolla given all clear after bomb threat

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center in La Jolla and several other Jewish centers across the country were under evacuation Tuesday morning due to a bomb threats.

A threatening call came into the Jewish center located in the 4000 block of Executive Drive, minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, according to San Diego police. The center was evacuated as a precaution. 

"Once the threat was receive (sic) our staff followed practiced protocol and immediately safely evacuated all members and preschoolers from the building," Michael Cohen, Executive Director of the Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center said. "After a careful sweep of the building by San Diego Police our building reopened at 10:45 a.m."

It is unclear how many people were evacuated. The center is located next to the San Diego Police department and across from La Jolla Country Day school. 

The building was reopened at 10:45 a.m. but San Diego Police officers remained on scene to investigate the incident. 

Similar threats are being reported at Jewish centers across the Country. News outlets in New York, Connecticut, Utah, Colorado and several other states reported bomb threat evacuations. 

It was the third spate of such threats this month.

On Jan. 18, bomb threats were made to 27 Jewish community centers in 17 states, according to the JCC Association of North America. The FBI launched an investigation after the first round of bogus threats affected 16 centers in nine states on Jan. 9.

