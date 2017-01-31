Cruise 4 Kids is hosting their 3rd annual Bunny Ball on Saturday, March 25th, 2017 to raise money and collect Bunnies for sick and underprivileged children. The Bunny Ball is a high energy black tie spring celebration held at the Hilton San Diego Resort and Spa which brings together San Diego's finest for this un”fur”gettable charity event. As guests enter they will be treated to a paparazzi experience on the green grass carpet on their way to a night of festivities which includes live DJs, dancing, cocktails, raffles, silent auctions, magician, bunny mascots, photo booth, balloon drop, and candy buffet along with performers throughout the night. The Bunny Ball will collect over 1,500+ new stuffed bunnies and place them in one large display called the Bunny Wall. Guests enjoy submerging themselves into the Bunny Wall for photos opportunities. Join Cruise 4 Kids as they create night of giving back, fun, and memories for a lifetime.

The bunnies collected are distributed among multiple organizations including Easter Seals, Promises2Kids, Autism Tree Project, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito, Miracle Babies, Father Joe’s Village, and Walden Family Services.

General Admission tickets pre-sale pricing is $40 and ticket pricing will increase to $50 at the door. Men must be dressed in black tie and women in spring cocktail attire. Each guest is required to present a ticket and bring a new stuffed bunny to donate. To purchase tickets or inquire about sponsorship, please visit the event website: http://thebunnyball.com