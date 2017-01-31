Oakland Raiders owner files to relocate to Las Vegas

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Last year was a terrible year for the NFL with all its money and power, it preferred the Chargers stay in San Diego, but gave Dean Spanos an option to move the team to Los Angeles and he took it.

A similar scenario is being played out again this year with the Raiders. The league wants them to stay in Oakland, but Mark Davis has filed to move his team to Las Vegas.

The problem for the league is Davis has essentially shut out Oakland. He remains committed to Las Vegas despite losing $650 million in financing from Casino Owner, Sheldon Adelson, who abruptly withdrew the funds Monday.

To move, Davis will have to fill that financing hole.

When Davis filed his application in January, everything was on track for a move.

Adelson's $650 million, the state approving another $750 million and $500 million from the Raiders to cover the $1.9 billion for the stadium.

Las Vegas officials were excited about a Raiders move and everything an NFL teams brings to a city.

"They bring in plane loads of people to see the away games and if you're going to follow your team, one or two games in the course of season, what better site could you pick than to come to Las Vegas?" said Commissioner Steve Sisolak.

But Davis continues to reaffirm his commitment to Las Vegas despite Adelson pulling out. He essentially repeated what he said last October and in January.

"It's unfair for people to keep bringing up what if Oakland does this, what if Oakland does that. Las Vegas has already done what they were supposed to do and we just have to present it to the NFL and get the approval to move," Davis said.

A move now may be problematic, given that huge financing hole. Davis said he has Goldman Sachs as a backup plan to fill that hole.

But Goldman is a bank and will lend only as much as Davis can pay back, which is not significant given his ownership share of the team. And he has minority partners with certain first refusal rights.

Without someone filling that hole, the league will not see his plan as viable and decline to approve a move.

Davis may be forced to redouble his effort in Oakland. A development group there said 130 acres of land has been approved with all taxes on the land going to the team and the group is willing to put up to $400 million toward a stadium.

League owners will be discussing this at their annual meeting in March. Give the mess it created last year, the owners are likely to put off any quick vote on relocation.