Campus security at Cal State San Marcos investigate reported rape of female student

SAN MARCOS (KUSI) — A college student reported being raped Tuesday in a parking lot at California State University San Marcos, authorities reported.

The woman told university police she had initially communicated with the assailant through a social-media app that allows for anonymity, then met him on campus this morning, according to CSUSM public affairs.

The unidentified man drove her to Lot B, on the western side of the school, and attacked her at about 11 a.m., officials said.

Following the sexual assault, the man drove the victim to Craven Circle and let her go.

The woman described the assailant as a 25- to 30-year-old white man with a dark tan, a ponytail and close-cropped hair on the sides of his head. He was wearing gray pants and a dark-blue T-shirt with red lettering on it, and was driving a white older-model four-door Honda, officials said.