The White House defends President Trump's immigrant order

It is the most eagerly awaited movie to hit theaters so far this year and it's a sequel.More>>
Lt. Governor Gavin Newsom will visit the Barrio Logan College Institute (BLCI) after school program in San Diego Thursday at 4:30pm.More>>
President trump used the power of his office Thursday to give religious groups and other non-profits the chance to play a bigger role in politics.More>>
San Diego's congressional delegation voted along party lines Thursday as the Republican plan to repeal former President Barack Obama's Affordable Healthcare Act narrowly passed the House of Representatives.More>>
It was a close vote — 217 to 213 — the House managed to pass a new health care plan.More>>
An annual event in Cardiff-By-The-Sea tipped its hat to Star Wars Thursday.More>>
The suicide rate in San Diego County jails is the highest of California's largest jail systems, according to a report released Thursday by the San Diego County grand jury.More>>
An ex-con who fled after his vehicle struck and killed a man retrieving an umbrella from a parked car in Paradise Hills was sentenced Thursday to 10 years in state prison.More>>
An allegedly illegal Logan Heights marijuana dispensary was out of business Thursday following a raid by narcotics-enforcement officers, authorities said.More>>
The city of Oceanside announced Thursday a series of five meetings to take public input on drawing boundaries for moving the City Council to district elections.More>>
