The White House defends President Trump's immigrant order

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Reaction continues to pour in regarding President Trump's executive order temporarily banning U.S. entry for all refugees as well as travelers from seven countries.

But the White House is still defending its action.

While the recent executive order calling for extreme vetting of incoming immigrants continues to cause a stir on Capitol Hill and nationwide, Trump's Administration is standing behind it and clarifying it is not a travel ban.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer both told reporters the executive order does not fall under the category of a "ban."

While Kelly was at the podium strictly to clarify the difference, Spicer is blaming the media for using the terms "Muslims" or "travel ban."

He said President Trump's goal by this executive order is to keep America safe through extreme vetting.

In the meantime, Senators Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein continue to call the order a "ban," which they believe purposely targets people of Muslim faith and undermines the Constitution.

"I believe this broad order goes against our core values, it disregards our obligations under international agreements, undermines critical protections in our Constitution, and it effectively bans one religion. The Muslim faith," Senator Chuck Schumer said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said it will allow 872 refugees into the U.S. this week.

But the Department also stressed it will continue to follow President Trump's immigrant order.