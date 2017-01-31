The White House defends President Trump's immigrant order - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

The White House defends President Trump's immigrant order

Posted: Updated:
The White House defends President Trump's immigrant order The White House defends President Trump's immigrant order

WASHINGTON D.C. (KUSI) — Reaction continues to pour in regarding President Trump's executive order temporarily banning U.S. entry for all refugees as well as travelers from seven countries.

But the White House is still defending its action.

While the recent executive order calling for extreme vetting of incoming immigrants continues to cause a stir on Capitol Hill and nationwide, Trump's Administration is standing behind it and clarifying it is not a travel ban.

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer both told reporters the executive order does not fall under the category of a "ban."

While Kelly was at the podium strictly to clarify the difference, Spicer is blaming the media for using the terms "Muslims" or "travel ban."

He said President Trump's goal by this executive order is to keep America safe through extreme vetting.

In the meantime, Senators Chuck Schumer and Dianne Feinstein continue to call the order a "ban," which they believe purposely targets people of Muslim faith and undermines the Constitution.

"I believe this broad order goes against our core values, it disregards our obligations under international agreements, undermines critical protections in our Constitution, and it effectively bans one religion. The Muslim faith," Senator Chuck Schumer said.

On Tuesday, the Department of Homeland Security said it will allow 872 refugees into the U.S. this week.

But the Department also stressed it will continue to follow President  Trump's immigrant order. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.