Dense fog may cause morning delays for commuters

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Early morning travelers at Lindbergh Field may experience delays Wednesday due to dense fog blanketing the San Diego County coastline.

Arriving flights at Lindbergh Field began being diverted at 5 p.m. Tuesday, airport officials said. Departures were not affected, but airline patrons were advised to check their flight status before heading to the airport because fewer flights arriving means fewer airplanes would be available to transport passengers out of San Diego.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coast will remain in effect until 9 a.m.

"A very shallow marine layer will produce dense fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less along portions of the San Diego and Orange County coast early this morning," according to the weather service.

Ground travel may be affected on coastal portions of Interstates 5, 8 and 805, along with state Routes 52, 54, 75, 94 and 163, according to the NWS. Drivers were urged to slow down, use low beam headlights and stay back from other vehicles.

Forecasters said patches of fog could linger into the afternoon and widespread coastal fog was expected to roll in again Wednesday night.

