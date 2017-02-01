San Diego flights canceled, delayed due to dense fog

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Cancellations and delays were affecting travelers at San Diego International Airport Wednesday as a thick blanket of fog prevented planes from taking off and landing.

Arriving flights began being diverted at 5 p.m. Tuesday and continued to be affected Wednesday morning. Departures were not affected Tuesday evening, but cancellations began lighting up the flight board for Wednesday morning flights.

Most flight delays and cancellations affected flights before 9 a.m. Wednesday, but some incoming and outgoing flights were affected later in the day as well. An airport spokesperson advised airline patrons to check their flight statuses on their website in advance before heading to the airport.

Dense fog was expected to clear by mid-morning.

"A very shallow marine layer will produce dense fog with visibility of 1/4 mile or less along portions of the San Diego and Orange County coast early this morning," according to the weather service.

A National Weather Service dense fog advisory for the coast will remain in effect until 9 a.m. It is unclear if flights