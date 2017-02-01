High-speed chase ends at San Diego International Airport

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver evading police early Wednesday led officers on a high speed chase that ended in a foot pursuit at San Diego International Airport.

A San Diego Harbor Police officer witnessed a driver make an illegal u-turn on Harbor Blvd. just after 6 a.m. and began to follow the vehicle, San Diego Harbor Police Lt. John Forsythe said. After the car made another illegal u-turn at a red light, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and headed toward San Diego International Airport.

As police pursued the vehicle, the driver continued to make u-turns, at one point traveling the wrong direction on Harbor Drive, Lt Forsythe said.

The pursuit ended near Terminal 1 when the driver parked his vehicle at the cargo port and began to flee police on foot, Lt. Forsythe said. Officers were able to apprehend the man after using a TASER device.

The vehicle was a rental which did not belong to the driver, but the car was not reported stolen, Lt. Forsythe said. The driver was in police custody Wednesday morning.

It is unclear why the driver evaded police. Police continue to investigate the incident.