High-speed chase ends at San Diego International Airport - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

High-speed chase ends at San Diego International Airport

Posted: Updated:
By Christina Bravo
Connect

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A driver evading police early Wednesday led officers on a high speed chase that ended in a foot pursuit at San Diego International Airport.

A San Diego Harbor Police officer witnessed a driver make an illegal u-turn on Harbor Blvd. just after 6 a.m. and began to follow the vehicle, San Diego Harbor Police Lt. John Forsythe said. After the car made another illegal u-turn at a red light, the officer attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver did not stop and headed toward San Diego International Airport.

As police pursued the vehicle, the driver continued to make u-turns, at one point traveling the wrong direction on Harbor Drive, Lt Forsythe said.

The pursuit ended near Terminal 1 when the driver parked his vehicle at the cargo port and began to flee police on foot, Lt. Forsythe said. Officers were able to apprehend the man after using a TASER device.

The vehicle was a rental which did not belong to the driver, but the car was not reported stolen, Lt. Forsythe said. The driver was in police custody Wednesday morning.

It is unclear why the driver evaded police. Police continue to investigate the incident. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.