Man with knife on Chollas-Mead Elementary School roof apprehended

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — An agitated, knife-wielding man climbed onto the roof of a building at Chollas-Mead Elementary School Wednesday, prompting a lockdown and 90-minute law enforcement standoff that ended when officers rushed him and took him into custody.

The presence of the potentially threatening intruder at the campus in the 4500 block of Market Street in the Chollas View community was reported about 10 a.m., according to San Diego police.

Administrators had teachers secure themselves and their pupils in their classrooms as patrol personnel were en route.

Officers climbed onto the building where the man, whose name was not immediately available, was perched and tried to persuade him to drop his weapon
and surrender, SDPD spokesman Joshua Hodge said.

The stalemate continued until about 11:30 a.m., when the personnel charged the man, tackled him and restrained him.

No injuries were reported. Students and staffers at the school were safe throughout the episode, according to San Diego Unified School District officials.

