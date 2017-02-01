2017 National Signing Day: Local athletes make their college com - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

2017 National Signing Day: Local athletes make their college commitments

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local high school athletes made their college commitments Wednesday morning at the San Diego Hall of Champions as part of 2017 National Signing Day.

Football, soccer and water polo players signed their Letters of Intent to attend certain colleges where they would continue their athletic career.

The KUSI Sports Red Jacket Army spoke to some of the players on this important day. Follow coverage onKUSI PPR Twitter and Facebook

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.