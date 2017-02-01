2017 National Signing Day: Local athletes make their college commitments

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Local high school athletes made their college commitments Wednesday morning at the San Diego Hall of Champions as part of 2017 National Signing Day.

Football, soccer and water polo players signed their Letters of Intent to attend certain colleges where they would continue their athletic career.

The KUSI Sports Red Jacket Army spoke to some of the players on this important day. Follow coverage onKUSI PPR Twitter and Facebook.

Braxton Burmeister from La Jolla Country Day is heading to @oregonfootball pic.twitter.com/0vtEmJHwXf — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2017

Ally and Bella Busalacchi get spend #SanDiegoNLI together! Ally will be playing soccer at @ULLafayette and Bella is racing cars pic.twitter.com/Ulcl7YVGVl — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2017

Dominic Gudino and Tariq Thompson aren't going very far. They will be playing at @Aztec_Football together! #SanDiegoNLI @HallofChampions pic.twitter.com/31N9JltTuw — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2017

Mr. Silvels has made an appearance! pic.twitter.com/4b6pczeBYg — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2017

Silver Pigskin Finalist Tate Haynes, quarterback of the @CCHSDONS will become an Eagle. But, He will be playing defense @BostonCollege #KUSI pic.twitter.com/AdSJLJV2fM — Prep Pigskin Report (@KUSIPPR) February 1, 2017