Body of 18-year-old San Diegan recovered from Grand Canyon - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Body of 18-year-old San Diegan recovered from Grand Canyon

Posted: Updated:

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park rangers have recovered the body of a California man who reportedly fell from the South Rim.

Park officials say the body of 18-year-old Luis Gonzales of San Diego was retrieved near the South Kaibab trailhead.

Officials say somebody reported late Saturday that a man had fallen from the rim but that recovery of the body was delayed by steep terrain, snow, ice and darkness until Sunday.

Rangers used a helicopter to reach the site and recover Gonzales' body Sunday.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner are investigating the death.(backslash)

No additional information was released.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.