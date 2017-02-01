Body of 18-year-old San Diegan recovered from Grand Canyon

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (AP) - Grand Canyon National Park rangers have recovered the body of a California man who reportedly fell from the South Rim.

Park officials say the body of 18-year-old Luis Gonzales of San Diego was retrieved near the South Kaibab trailhead.

Officials say somebody reported late Saturday that a man had fallen from the rim but that recovery of the body was delayed by steep terrain, snow, ice and darkness until Sunday.

Rangers used a helicopter to reach the site and recover Gonzales' body Sunday.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County medical examiner are investigating the death.(backslash)

No additional information was released.

