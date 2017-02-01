Divorce between Chargers and San Diego finalizes, lease terminated with Qualcomm Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The divorce between the San Diego Chargers and the city of San Diego was made final Wednesday. The team sent a letter of notification to terminate its lease at Qualcomm when it runs out at the end of July.

The Chargers have an annual 3-month period beginning in February in which the team can terminate its lease at Qualcomm.

Although the city received the letter to terminate on Wednesday, the contract remains in force until July 31.

The letter states: This early termination notice shall constitute a notice of the Chargers election to terminate the stadium agreement.

This will end a 56-year relationship between the Chargers and San Diego football fans.

It also says" The Chargers shall peaceably surrender to the city any premises occupied by the Chargers and/or its affiliates pursuant to any Chargers agreement no later than July 31, 2017.

This is when all premises have to be vacated by the team.

The Chargers are leaving their lease early and that requires the team to pay an early termination fee of $12.5 million.

Those funds were wired to the city at noon Wednesday, the letter of termination will be delivered on Thursday.

In the meantime, the Chargers shall continue to perform all of their obligations under the Chargers agreements until the vacant premises date, at which point the Chargers agreements shall be of no further force and affect.

This ends 15 years of trying to get a stadium deal done in San Diego.

It's a loss to the fans, a loss to the city and a loss to the NFL.

Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed disappointment the team could not stay in San Diego.

"We couldn't get a stadium done, we had a referendum last November that did not pass by the voters, and for any team to relocate to San Diego at this point in time we're gonna have to find a solution to that stadium problem," he said.

The city will owe certain sums to the Chargers from the 2016 slate of games at Qualcomm Stadium. In particular, the city will owe the Chargers the team's share of the concessions revenue and the payment due to the team under the city's settlement of the Americans with Disabilities Act lawsuit.