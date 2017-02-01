Married couple found dead in San Carlos-area home identified

Two people found dead in San Carlos-area home, deaths under investigation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — 2/2/2017 — San Diego police identified the married couple found dead inside their San Carlos home Wednesday as James and Candace Smith.

On Feb. 1 at 10:25 a.m., SDPD received a call to check the welfare of two persons in a residence on 6600 Bell Bluff Avenue.

When San Diego Police Department officers arrived on scene, they forced entry into the residence and found a deceased 68-year-old white male and a deceased 69-year-old white female inside the residence.

They had gunshot wounds to their bodies.

James and Candace had been married for approximately 29 years.

Approximately 26 years ago, James had suffered a traumatic brain injury as a result of a car accident and has required full time care since the accident.

Candace was her husband's care provider.

The preliminary investigation revealed James' condition had worsened and Candace had shot her husband and then took her own life.

