Investigation continues into cause of fatal Lemon Grove accident, child remains hospitalized with serious injury

Two people, one dog killed in vehicle collision in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE (KUSI) — 2/2/2017 — An investigation was continuing Thursday into a collision at an intersection near Monterey Heights Park in Lemon Grove that killed a young woman, two children and two dogs.

The victims were among the five occupants of a 2006 Acura RSX sedan that was struck by a southbound 2003 Dodge Durango while turning onto westbound Massachusetts Avenue from northbound Lemon Grove Avenue shortly after 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Two passengers — an 18-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy — died at the scene, along with two of four dogs that were also in the car, according to sheriff's officials and the county Medical Examiner's Office.

An 8-year-old girl later died at a hospital.

The victims' names were not immediately available.

A 4-year-old girl who was riding in the Acura and its 20-year-old driver suffered serious injuries in the crash and were hospitalized. The man behind the wheel of the Durango was evaluated at a hospital and has since been released, according to sheriff's Sgt. Jorge Dueno.

Dueno said alcohol or drugs were not suspected in the crash and no criminal charges had been filed.

A GoFundMe page has been setup by friends of the family to raise money for funeral expenses and it identifies the 18-year-old female victim as Lizbeth Soto.

Anyone with additional information on the crash was asked to call the sheriff's department at (858) 565-5200.

The accident left both streets closed in the area until further notice.