Big surf to reach San Diego's beaches - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Big surf to reach San Diego's beaches

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some clouds will hang over San Diego County Thursday afternoon, but visibility will be far more clear than it was Wednesday, when a blanket of dense fog spread across the region's coastline.

Some patchy fog along the coast and in the valleys will remain Thursday morning, but it is expected to clear mid-morning. By the afternoon, some clouds will move in to the area.

The beaches will experience big waves starting Thursday afternoon. A high surf advisory will extend from 2 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday. 

Friday may also see some light showers, but for the most part the county will narrowly miss a storm system moving inland. 

Temperatures in San Diego County will be slightly cooler than they were the past few days, but they are about average for this time of year. High temperatures Thursday are are expected to be 63 to 68 degrees at the beaches, 65 to 70 in the valleys, 60 to 65 in the mountains and 69 to 74 in the
deserts.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.