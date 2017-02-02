Big surf to reach San Diego's beaches

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Some clouds will hang over San Diego County Thursday afternoon, but visibility will be far more clear than it was Wednesday, when a blanket of dense fog spread across the region's coastline.

Some patchy fog along the coast and in the valleys will remain Thursday morning, but it is expected to clear mid-morning. By the afternoon, some clouds will move in to the area.

The beaches will experience big waves starting Thursday afternoon. A high surf advisory will extend from 2 p.m. Thursday until 6 p.m. Friday.

Friday may also see some light showers, but for the most part the county will narrowly miss a storm system moving inland.

Temperatures in San Diego County will be slightly cooler than they were the past few days, but they are about average for this time of year. High temperatures Thursday are are expected to be 63 to 68 degrees at the beaches, 65 to 70 in the valleys, 60 to 65 in the mountains and 69 to 74 in the

deserts.