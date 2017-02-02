Multiple cars crash into rolled over car on I-15 near Normal Hei - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Multiple cars crash into rolled over car on I-15 near Normal Heights

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near Normal Heights shut down roadways early Thursday, but miraculously no one was seriously injured.

A driver traveling northbound in a black sedan on I-15 lost control of the vehicle for unknown reasons around 3 a.m. Thursday, police said. The sedan rolled near the Adams Ave. exit and the driver was ejected. The driver was able to move away from the vehicle while he waited for police to arrive.

Two other vehicles then crashed into the rolled over sedan, . A driver of an SUV suffered minor injuries and a third driver was uninjured.

Everyone involved is expected to survive.

Northbound I-15 was closed from El Cajon Blvd. to Adams Ave. while authorities cleared the scene. All lanes have since been reopened. 

