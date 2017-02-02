Superbowl 2017: Commercials to watch

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the New England Patriots Sunday for Super Bowl LI, their first Superbowl since 1999. The game is expected to bring 12 million eyeballs to television, and advertisers are paying a hefty amount to get a chunk of that viewership. Here is a look at some of the commercials to keep an eye out for this Sunday.

Budweiser

The Budweiser ad is one to watch every Super Bowl, but this year's commercial was making waves on social media ahead of the game because of it's immigration undertones that some are considering a political statement.

The ad tells the story of Adolphus Busch, who emigrated to America and created the beer giant despite discrimination. The company has said the ad is not a political statement and instead is about "not backing down from beliefs and dreams."

84 Lumber

The family-run lumber company has bought their first ever ad spot for air during the Superbowl. The 90 second ad kicks off a year-long campaign to recruit, train and hire men for the company. Watch the teaser-trailer below:

GNC

There is one ad that is making headlines despite the fact that the ad will not run during the Super Bowl; actually the ad is making headlines because won't run during the Super Bowl.

The supplement company GNC launched a campaign to rebrand after closing all of their stores in December and reopening them with a new business model. The 30-second ad shows real people making real changes in their lives with the slogan, "Change is your destiny. Now go chase it."

The ad was pulled by the NFL because GNC is listed under "prohibited companies" by the NFL and its players union.

2017 Kia Niro

Actress and comedian Melissa McCarthy sets out to save the world in this Kia Niro commercial. From saving the whales to polar ice caps, McCarthy makes you laugh, while making a statement on being more environmentally conscious.