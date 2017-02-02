Over two dozen more Yorkies rescued from Poway hoarder house

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Another 29 Yorkies were seized Tuesday from a Poway home where they were living in unsanitary conditions, bringing the total of Yorkies rescued from the home to over 120, the San Diego County Humane Society said Wednesday.

Last week, around 90 dogs were rescued from a Poway home after the couple that lived asked the Humane Society for help, according to San Diego Humane Society's law enforcement division. Apparently the couple was hiding an additional 29 dogs at an off-site location, which were discovered by law enforcement Tuesday after an anonymous tip.

"The owners of the dogs are an elderly couple who reached out to the organization for help," said Stephen MacKinnon, chief of humane law enforcement for San Diego Humane Society. "We see this type of situation all too often when well-intentioned people get in over their heads.''

It is unclear why the couple decided to hide some of the dogs.

All the Yorkies have been evaluated by a veterinarian, have been spayed or neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and groomed. More than 80 of the dogs will be available for adoption soon. Applications can be submitted until Feb. 4 here and approved owners will be selected through a lottery process.