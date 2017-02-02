Dalai Lama to speak at UC San Diego graduation

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
A U.S. military member was killed and two others wounded after they were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces.More>>
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.More>>
San Diego will experience substantial rainfall while a storm passes through this weekend. The bulk of the storm system will go through the San Diego coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.More>>
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
A new travel industry report puts the state of California at the top of the list when it comes to U.S. travel destinations.More>>
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.More>>
Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody this morning, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff's officials said.More>>
Students at Southwest Middle School in Chula Vista celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a big way.More>>
A third person has died from a Hepatitis A outbreak in San Diego County, health officials announced Friday.More>>
The transition ramp from northbound state Route 163 to eastbound Interstate 8 in Mission Valley will be closed overnight for road work.More>>
