Mother gives birth to baby in parking lot of Mira Mesa post office

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A mother and newborn baby are resting comfortably at Scripps Memorial Hospital Thursday after giving birth in the parking of a Mira Mesa post office.

At approximately 6:22 a.m., the San Diego Police Department received a call from a husband who said his wife was having a baby in their vehicle.

Officers responded to the parking lot of the U.S. Post Office at 9051 Mira Mesa Blvd. San Diego police Officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad arrived on scene and assisted in delivering the baby the baby boy, named Pierce Dillard. 

Medics arrived shortly after and transported the mother and new born baby to Scripps Memorial Hospital.

