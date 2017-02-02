Taxi drivers fight Airport Authority Board on limiting working permits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hundreds of taxi drivers are outraged after learning they will not have the opportunity to work out of the airport. The Airport Authority Board made a decision to keep the status quo and not issue more permits.

It was standing room only as taxi drivers made their way inside San Diego's Airport Authority Board meeting Thursday. Many held signs, trying to send a strong message.

Kidane Weldemichael has been a city cab driver for three years. He and other taxi drivers want to be able to work out of the airport.

"Because we need to support our families. It is a better income working at the airport," Weldemichael said.

Several drivers showed up, hoping to convince the board to open up the airport to all taxis.

For over 30 years, only a few hundred cabs have been allowed to pickup passengers at the airport. These cabs have been issued special permits and follow strict guidelines, like using alternative fuel vehicles and adhering to a strict customer service requirement.

But ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft are taking over the market. The taxi industry is going down about 10 percent every month. Research presented to the Airport Authority showed that more people chose to use Uber or Lyft in December of last year, compared to 2015.