Taxi drivers fight Airport Authority Board on limiting working p - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Taxi drivers fight Airport Authority Board on limiting working permits

Posted: Updated:
By Elizabeth Alvarez

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Hundreds of taxi drivers are outraged after learning they will not have the opportunity to work out of the airport. The Airport Authority Board made a decision to keep the status quo and not issue more permits.

It was standing room only as taxi drivers made their way inside San Diego's Airport Authority Board meeting Thursday. Many held signs, trying to send a strong message.

Kidane Weldemichael has been a city cab driver for three years. He and other taxi drivers want to be able to work out of the airport. 

"Because we need to support our families. It is a better income working at the airport," Weldemichael said.

Several drivers showed up, hoping to convince the board to open up the airport to all taxis. 

For over 30 years, only a few hundred cabs have been allowed to pickup passengers at the airport. These cabs have been issued special permits and follow strict guidelines, like using alternative fuel vehicles and adhering to a strict customer service requirement.

But ride sharing companies like Uber and Lyft are taking over the market. The taxi industry is going down about 10 percent every month. Research presented to the Airport Authority showed that more people chose to use Uber or Lyft in December of last year, compared to 2015. 

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.