Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision in Ramona - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision in Ramona

Posted: Updated:
Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision in Ramona Motorcyclist killed in vehicle collision in Ramona

SAN PASQUAL (KUSI) — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision on a rural road west of Ramona Thursday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 3 p.m. on Highland Valley Road, near Highland Trails Drive in the unincorporated San Pasqual area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The victim, whose name was not immediately available, died at the scene of the accident.

The CHP blocked off the roadway to through traffic between Archie Moore and Bandy Canyon roads to allow for investigation and cleanup. The closure was expected to last into the early evening.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.