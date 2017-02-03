Chance of light rain in parts of San Diego County

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — There is a possibility that light rain may fall in parts of San Diego County Friday as the southern end of a storm skirts the region.

Rain clouds were taking form early Friday, but the chance of much, if any, rain reaching parts of the region are slight.

A low pressure system is on par to hit the West Coast, but heavy rain is expected only in the northern and central portions of the state. A few hundredths of an inch of rain will possibly fall in San Diego County locales west of the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

Forecasters set the chance of measurable precipitation at 20 percent for the beaches, valleys and mountains. No rain is in the forecast for the deserts.

Fair weather is expected over the weekend, but another low pressure trough will bring a second round of light precipitation to areas other than the deserts on Monday, according to the NWS.