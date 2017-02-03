Chance of light rain in parts of San Diego County

Thanks for your feedback. We value your opinion!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) - It is a rainy Sunday across San Diego County. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect until 9:00 p.m. The mountains could see snow at elevations as low as 4500 feet. Some areas of the county could experience dense fog with visibility down to a quarter-mile. The storm is also bringing gusty winds. The rain is forcing the cancellation of several events planned for Sunday.More>>
Police shot and killed a 15-year-old boy Saturday at Torrey Pines High School.More>>
A U.S. military member was killed and two others wounded after they were attacked while on a mission advising Somali National Army forces.More>>
San Diego will experience substantial rainfall while a storm passes through this weekend. The bulk of the storm system will go through the San Diego coast Saturday night and Sunday morning.More>>
The City of San Diego has crews preparing for this weekend’s storm which National Weather Service officials predict will drop a ½ inch to an inch of rain along the San Diego coast.More>>
An advisory was issued by the San Diego County Department of Public Works Sunday requiring motorists to use chains on Palomar Mountain because of snow.More>>
One person was killed and two injured when their pickup truck left a highway transition ramp, overturned and landed upside down near the Buena Vista Lagoon in Oceanside this morning, according to fire officials.More>>
A 2016 graduate of La Costa Canyon High School has pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault and other charges in connection with the hazing death of a fraternity brother at Penn State University.More>>
Nine people wanted on outstanding arrest warrants were taken into custody this morning, as law enforcement fanned out across the East County, sheriff's officials said.More>>
Students at Southwest Middle School in Chula Vista celebrated Cinco de Mayo in a big way.More>>
