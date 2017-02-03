Motorcyclist killed in Oceanside when striking car making u-turn - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Motorcyclist killed in Oceanside when striking car making u-turn

Posted: Updated:

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 36-year-old man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a car making a U-turn in front of him on an Oceanside roadway, police said Friday.

The crash on El Camino Real near Basel Street was reported around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

"The collision occurred when the driver of the sedan made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle," Oceanside police Lt. Daniel Sullivan said. "The motorcyclist struck the sedan on the passenger door ejecting him from the bike."

Officers arrived to find the downed rider not breathing. He was taken to a hospital and died a short time later, Sullivan said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

A passenger in the Toyota sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital to be treated, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the car's driver was interviewed at the scene and released. Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash. Anyone with additional information was asked to call Accident Investigator Bryan Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.