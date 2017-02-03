Motorcyclist killed in Oceanside when striking car making u-turn

OCEANSIDE (KUSI) — A 36-year-old man was fatally injured when the motorcycle he was riding struck a car making a U-turn in front of him on an Oceanside roadway, police said Friday.

The crash on El Camino Real near Basel Street was reported around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

"The collision occurred when the driver of the sedan made a U-turn in front of the motorcycle," Oceanside police Lt. Daniel Sullivan said. "The motorcyclist struck the sedan on the passenger door ejecting him from the bike."

Officers arrived to find the downed rider not breathing. He was taken to a hospital and died a short time later, Sullivan said. The victim's name was withheld pending family notification.

A passenger in the Toyota sedan suffered minor injuries in the crash and was taken to a hospital to be treated, Sullivan said.

Sullivan said the car's driver was interviewed at the scene and released. Intoxication was not believed to have been a factor in the accident.

Police have launched an investigation into the crash. Anyone with additional information was asked to call Accident Investigator Bryan Hendrix at (760) 435-4882.