Tet Lunar New Year celebration kicks off at Qualcomm

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Tet Lunar New Year Festival that was postponed by inclement weather last month is scheduled to get underway Friday at Qualcomm Stadium in Mission Valley.

The decision to put off the seventh annual festival came among growing concerns about the storms by prospective attendees, sponsors and vendors, according to the Little Saigon Foundation, which stages the event. Su Nguyen of the foundation said organizers "were disappointed" to announce the delay but did so in the interest of safety.

Rain ended up pounding San Diego that weekend, leading to flooding, downed trees and power outages.

The festival, which attracted more than 30,000 people last year, will include traditional lion dances, Asian food, live entertainment and pho-eating contests. The foundation is staging the event in partnership with 20 other ethnic organizations and businesses.

It's set to begin at 3 p.m. with an opening ceremony. Public hours are 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Tickets already sold for the previous dates will be honored, according to the foundation.