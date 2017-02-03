Woman attempting to cross Oak Park street hit by car

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — A woman was struck by a car and injured early Friday while attempting cross an Oak Park-area street mid-block.

The 37-year-old victim suffered a fractured pelvis in the crash on 54th Street near Pirotte Drive shortly after 2:30 a.m. and was taken to a hospital, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The driver of the Chrysler convertible involved in the crash, a woman in her 40s, was not suspected of driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Heims said.