Three Fallbrook High School students under suspicion of bringing firearm to campus

FALLBROOK (KUSI) — Three Fallbrook High School students — two 15-year-olds and one 14-year-old) were arrested Friday on suspicion of bringing a loaded gun to school.
Deputies were called to the 2400 block of South Stage Coach Lane just after 10:00 a.m. when a student reported seeing a social media post. It showed a photo of a student holding a gun in a school restroom.
The school is safe. A handgun was found on campus. All school and all personnel on the campus are safe. The... https://t.co/l5tWQdmljJ— Fallbrook High (@FHSWarriors) February 3, 2017
Once deputies arrived, the school was placed on lockdown for the safety of the students and staff. The investigation led deputies to students who had information of where the gun might be located.
School administrators directed teachers to secure their students and themselves in their classrooms while deputies investigated. The personnel were able to determine that someone had in fact brought a pistol onto the school grounds, authorities said.
A Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) K-9 specially trained to find weapons was called in to help with the search.
The gun was eventually found hidden in a classroom.
After the gun was located, the lockdown was lifted and students were allowed to go home for the day. No one was hurt. The investigation continues and there could be more arrests.
Students and staff at the South Stage Coach Lane campus were reported safe just around 1:30 p.m. Friday and students were immediately released from school, San Diego Sheriff's Department said.
The school went into lockdown around 10:30 a.m. Friday after the school's principal alerted authorities of the photo posted to social media, showing a student holding a firearm in what appeared to be a Fallbrook Union High School bathroom, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department.
