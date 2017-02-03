Man killed when car collides head-on with motorcycle in Ramona

RAMONA (KUSI) — An investigation continued Friday into a head-on collision on rural road west of Ramona that killed an 83-year-old motorcyclist.

A 36-year-old San Diego man allowed his southbound 2006 Ford Crown Victoria to drift into oncoming traffic on Highland Valley Road, where it slammed into a 2017 Yamaha motorcycle shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday, California Highway Patrol Officer Kevin Pearlstein said. The rider, whose name was not immediately available, was ejected and died at the scene.

The Crown Victoria's driver was not injured in the crash.

Pearlstein said the Crown Victoria's driver may face a vehicular manslaughter charge following the completion of the investigation. The driver's name was withheld because he has not been officially charged.