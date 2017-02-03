Man who kicked his girlfriend unconscious in motel parking lot s - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

Man who kicked his girlfriend unconscious in motel parking lot sentenced to 7 years

Man who kicked his girlfriend unconscious in motel parking lot sentenced to 7 years

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) —  A man who was seen on surveillance video kicking his girlfriend into unconsciousness in the parking lot of a South Bay motel was sentenced today to seven years in state prison. Dorian Chavez Anguiano, 42, was sentenced after his motion to withdraw his guilty plea was denied.

Anguiano pleaded guilty in October to a charge of domestic violence resulting in a traumatic condition, admitting that he personally inflicted great bodily injury on the victim. Surveillance video captured images of a man, later identified as Anguiano, driving into a parking area at the lodge on Broadway in Chula Vista with a female passenger shortly after 7 p.m. last Aug. 6.

The security-camera footage then shows the couple getting out of the sedan and the man hurrying around to the passenger side, where he kicks the woman twice -- first in the back, knocking her to the ground, and then in the head, after which she is still. At that point, the assailant struggles to pick up the limp victim and loads her into the car before getting back behind the wheel and driving off.

Investigators identified the suspect and victim with help from witness statements and the surveillance images, which were released to the news media. Officers located the woman later in the evening, and paramedics treated her for non-life-threatening injuries.

Anguiano remained at large until Aug. 11, when he surrendered at Chula Vista police headquarters.

