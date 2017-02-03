'Go Red for Women' calls attention to cardiovascular diseases in women

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — Friday is "Go Red for Women" day! The National campaign calls attention to cardiovascular diseases in women.

In San Diego, Scripps has just launched a Women's Heart Center offering care exclusively for women.

Inside the Scripps Clinic Medical Pavilion is a new women's heart center. It may look like a regular doctor's visit, but what's happening here is quote unique.

Dr. Christina Adams is one of four female cardiologists who are working part of the time out of this new center.

The new center is exclusively for female patients. We're talking heart care for women by women.

"There are a lot of women who just feel more comfortable or who prefer to have a female cardiologist, not just because we are cardiologists but because there is a difference between men and women heart disease," said Dr. Poulina Uddin.

Heart disease is the number one killer among women.

"We know from decades of data that women here in the U.S are less diagnosed and have poor outcomes when it comes to cardiac disease," said Dr. Namee Kim.

That's why Dr. Namee Kim said having a women's heart center is critical. Getting the proper treatment is key, but also just as important is taking action to prevent heart-related issues.

"Ninety-eight percent of heart disease is preventable. The build up of plaque. That's why we really encourage women to know your numbers, what's your cholesterol? Screen yourself for diabetes," Dr. Adams said.

How do you know if and when you should get screened for heart disease?

"If you have any question at all or even if you feel healthy, come in. We would do a screening, we would take your blood pressure. We would have a serious conversation — what's your family history, what kind of symptoms have you had, maybe it's nothing, maybe it's a weird sensation in your chest, in your back," Dr. Adams said.



