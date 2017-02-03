San Diego Sheriff's to increase DUI patrols over Super Bowl week - KUSI News - San Diego, CA

San Diego Sheriff's to increase DUI patrols over Super Bowl weekend

Posted: Updated:
San Diego Sheriff's to increase DUI patrols over Super Bowl weekend San Diego Sheriff's to increase DUI patrols over Super Bowl weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Sheriff's Department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to keep impaired drivers off San Diego's roadways on Super Bowl Sunday.

Watch for increased DUI patrols by Sheriff's Deputies across the county beginning on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. and lasting through 5:00 a.m. the following day.

The Sheriff's Department's goal is simple: to remove impaired drivers from roadways and prevent crashes that can cause serious injury or death. In 2016, more than 1,200 people were arrested for DUI by Sheriff's Deputies. In 2015, the Sheriff's Department arrested 1,516 people for DUI. In 2014, deputies arrested 1,610 people for impaired driving.

"Do the responsible thing this Super Bowl Sunday: don't drink and drive," said Sheriff Bill Gore. "If you get caught driving drunk, you will go to jail."

The Sheriff's Department has these tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday:

• Plan a safe way home before the game begins
• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home
• If you're impaired, use a taxi, ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation
• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately

Here are some sober rider options for Super Bowl Sunday:

Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)
North County Transit District (NCTD)

  • KUSI.com Feedback Form

    Questions or suggestions about this story? Message KUSI News below:

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields
    We're sorry, but only one entry is allowed per person.
    Thank you for your continued interest.

    Thanks for your feedback.  We value your opinion!

  • NewsLATEST SAN DIEGO NEWSMore>>

  • San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

    San Diego weather goes from May Gray to May Cray'

    Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.  Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.  Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosph...More>>
    Typically our weather pattern during this time of year is known as "May Gray." But thanks to this wild weather, KUSI Meteorologist Dave Scott has coined a new term to describe the current San Diego weather, May Cray'.  Sunday had record amounts of rainfall in certain parts of the county.  Rain, hail, snow and high winds were reported all over San Diego County. A rogue low pressure system has been spinning around San Diego and creating instability in the atmosph...More>>

  • ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

    ISIS leader in Afghanistan was killed by U.S. and Afghan troops in raid on April 27

    The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday

    More>>

    The ISIS leader in Afghanistan, Sheikh Abdul Hasib, was killed in an April 27 raid conducted by Afghan special security forces and US troops, Afghan and US authorities said Sunday

    More>>

  • Father Joe's Villages to provide shelter from rain for homeless San Diegans

    Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.Two inclement weather homeless shelters in downtown San Diego will open their doors for a fifth day Monday.

    The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

    More>>

    The Inclement Weather Shelter Program at Father Joe's Villages for homeless San Diegans has been activated by the San Diego Housing Commission in partnership with the City of San Diego.

    More>>
    •   

MOST POPULAR SAN DIEGO NEWS

Stories
Videos
loading...

  • Sign up here for breaking news email alerts

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.

  • SAN DIEGO WEATHER Supercast

  • Supercast | Meet the Weather Team

Powered by Frankly

KUSI News

4575 Viewridge Ave. San Diego, CA 92123
Newsroom: 858-571-NEWS (6397)
Turko Files: 858-571-FILE (3453)
Business offices: 858-571-5151

Powered by WorldNow
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KUSI. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.