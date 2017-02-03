San Diego Sheriff's to increase DUI patrols over Super Bowl weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) — The Sheriff's Department is teaming up with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to keep impaired drivers off San Diego's roadways on Super Bowl Sunday.



Watch for increased DUI patrols by Sheriff's Deputies across the county beginning on Sunday, February 5 at 3:00 p.m. and lasting through 5:00 a.m. the following day.



The Sheriff's Department's goal is simple: to remove impaired drivers from roadways and prevent crashes that can cause serious injury or death. In 2016, more than 1,200 people were arrested for DUI by Sheriff's Deputies. In 2015, the Sheriff's Department arrested 1,516 people for DUI. In 2014, deputies arrested 1,610 people for impaired driving.



"Do the responsible thing this Super Bowl Sunday: don't drink and drive," said Sheriff Bill Gore. "If you get caught driving drunk, you will go to jail."



The Sheriff's Department has these tips for a safe Super Bowl Sunday:



• Plan a safe way home before the game begins

• Before drinking, designate a sober driver and leave your car keys at home

• If you're impaired, use a taxi, ride sharing service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation

• If you see an impaired driver on the road, call 9-1-1 immediately



Here are some sober rider options for Super Bowl Sunday:



• Metropolitan Transit System (MTS)

• North County Transit District (NCTD)